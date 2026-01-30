Key directions of SC verdict ordering free sanitary pads, separate toilets in school

New Delhi, Jan 30 (PTI) Following are the key directions and observations of the Supreme Court in a case on Friday, which asked all states and Union Territories to ensure that girl students in private and government schools are provided bio-degradable menstrual sanitary pads for free, while underscoring that the right to menstrual health is a part of the fundamental right to life enshrined in the Constitution.

* Regarding the toilet and washing facilities, all states and UTs have to ensure that every school, whether government-run or privately managed, in both urban and rural areas, has to be provided with functional, gender-segregated toilets with usable water connectivity.

*All the existing and newly constructed toilets in schools have to be designed, constructed and maintained to ensure privacy and accessibility, including by catering to the needs of children with disabilities.

*All school toilets to be equipped with functional handwashing facilities, with soap and water available at all times.

*Regarding the availability of menstrual absorbents, all schools have been directed to provide oxo-biodegradable sanitary napkins manufactured in compliance with the ASTM D-6954 (standard guide for testing plastics that degrade in the environment via oxidation and biodegradation) standards, free of cost.

* Such sanitary napkins have to be made readily accessible to girl students, preferably within the toilet premises through sanitary napkin vending machines or, where such installation was not immediately feasible, at a designated place or with a designated authority within the school.

*Every school has to establish Menstrual Hygiene Management (MHM) corners. Such MHM corners have to be equipped with, including but not limited to, spare innerwear, spare uniforms, disposable bags and other necessary materials to address menstruation-related exigencies.

*Regarding disposal of sanitary waste, all schools have been directed to be equipped with a safe, hygienic and environmentally compliant mechanism for the disposal of sanitary napkins in accordance with the Solid Waste Management Rules.

* Each toilet unit has to be equipped with a covered waste bin for the collection of sanitary material, and cleanliness and regular maintenance of such bins has to be ensured at all times.

* Regarding the awareness and training about menstrual health and puberty, National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) and state councils have been directed to incorporate gender responsive curricula, particularly on menstruation, puberty and other related health concerns (PCOS, PCOD, etc.), with a view to breaking stigma and taboo associated with menstrual health and hygiene.

* All teachers have to be adequately trained and sensitised on menstrual hygiene, including appropriate ways of supporting and assisting menstruating students.

* Information regarding the availability of Jan Aushadhi Suvidha Oxo-Biodegradable Sanitary Napkin has to be widely disseminated through advertisement in social media, print media, radio advertisement, TV advertisement, cinema advertisement and outdoor publicity like bus queue shelter branding, bus branding, auto wrapping and wall paintings.

* The child helpline set up by the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) has to be disseminated through various methods, such as social media, print media, radio advertisement, TV advertisement and cinema advertisement.

* The District Education Officer (DEO) has to conduct periodic inspections, preferably once a year, of school infrastructure, particularly about toilet and washing facilities, availability of menstrual absorbents, sanitary waste disposal mechanisms and training or awareness measures undertaken by the concerned school.

* While conducting such periodic inspections, the DEO has to mandatorily obtain anonymous feedback via a tailored survey from the students and ensure that any further action taken pursuant to such a periodic inspection provides due regard to the responses received.

* The NCPCR or the state commissions have to oversee the implementation of the directions, and in case of non-compliance, they have to take necessary steps as provided under the provisions of the Commission for Protection of Child Rights Act.

* The apex court observed that inaccessibility of menstrual hygiene management measures undermines the dignity of a girl child, as dignity finds expression in conditions that enable individuals to live without humiliation, exclusion or avoidable suffering.

* It said the right to life under Article 21 of the Constitution includes the right to menstrual health. Access to safe, effective and affordable menstrual hygiene management measures helps a girl child attain the highest standard of sexual and reproductive health, and the right to a healthy reproductive life embraces the right to access education and information about sexual health.

* The Supreme Court said that the inaccessibility of menstrual hygiene management measures strips away the right to participate on equal terms in school. The domino effect of the absence of education is the inability to participate in all walks of life later. PTI MNR MNR KSS KSS