Key events of Day 1 of G20 Summit

New Delhi: Key developments on Day 1 of G20 Summit on Saturday:

African Union joins G20

The 55-nation African Union joined the G20 after all member countries accepted Prime Minister Narendra Modi's proposal to bring this key bloc of the Global South to the elite group of the world's top economies.

G20 New Delhi Leaders' Declaration adopted

Prime Minister Modi announced the adoption of the G20 New Delhi Leaders' Declaration, a significant victory for India's presidency of the bloc that came amid increasing tensions and divergent views over the Ukraine conflict.

Launch of Global Biofuel Alliance announced

India announced the launch of the Global Biofuel Alliance and urged G20 nations to join the initiative with a plea to take ethanol blending with petrol globally to 20 per cent.

G20 Satellite Mission for Environment and Climate Observation proposed

Prime Minister Modi proposed to launch the G20 Satellite Mission for Environment and Climate Observation and urged leaders to start working on a Green Credit Initiative.

PM Modi holds bilateral talks with British counterpart

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met his British counterpart Rishi Sunak on the sidelines of the G20 Summit and discussed ways to deepen trade linkages and boost investment. India and the UK will keep working for a prosperous and sustainable planet, Modi said after the meet.

Bilateral talks between PMs of India and Japan

Prime Minister Modi held a bilateral meeting with his Japanese counterpart Fumio Kishida on the sidelines of the G20 Summit. "We took stock of India-Japan bilateral ties and the ground covered during India's G20 Presidency and Japan's G7 Presidency. We are eager to enhance cooperation in connectivity, commerce and other sectors," Modi said.