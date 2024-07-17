Key govt hospitals in Bengaluru directed to reserve specific number of beds for dengue patients

Bengaluru, Jul 17 (PTI) To ensure effective management of moderate and severe cases of dengue, the Health department on Wednesday issued an order directing key government hospitals in Bengaluru to reserve a specific number of beds for patients suffering from the vector-borne disease.

An official order released by the Directorate of Health and Family Welfare Service stated that in view of the increased dengue cases in the state as well as in Bengaluru city, the effective management of moderate and severe cases is crucial to prevent dengue deaths.

Therefore, a specific number of beds shall be reserved for the management of dengue patients in key government hospitals in Bengaluru City until further orders, it stated.

According to the order, KC General Hospital, CV Raman Hospital and GH Jayanagara have been asked to reserve 25 beds each while taluk hospitals in Yelahanka and KR Puram have been asked to reserve 10 beds each.

"This is over and above the directions issued earlier on reservation of 10 beds each in district headquarter's Health and Family Welfare hospitals and five beds each in taluka headquarters Health and Family Welfare hospitals, which shall continue, until further orders," it stated.

The direction came a day after dengue cases in Karnataka crossed the 10,000 mark so far this year, taking the cumulative figures of positive cases in the state to 10,449 since January till date. PTI AMP SS