Key issues that will decide Rajasthan elections

Jaipur: Anti-incumbency is one factor which might go in favour of the BJP in the Rajasthan Assembly polls. But over the past several months, the Congress government in the state has been working hard at countering it, mainly through the launch of new welfare schemes.

Here are the main factors that impact the November 23 elections in the state.

Anti-incumbency: After 1993, when the BJP came to power after a stint of President’s rule, Rajasthan voters have alternated between the Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party every assembly election. If this anti-incumbency sentiment holds, it would be the BJP’s “turn” now to form the government.

Factionalism: Ahead of the elections, Congress leaders Ashok Gehlot and Sachin Pilot might have put their difference aside - at least for now. But their tussle for power has been sapping the party’s strength in Rajasthan for years. The BJP too could face problems if it ignores former CM Vasundhara Raje and leaders loyal to her.

OPS, Social welfare schemes: The Congress campaign will make much of reintroduction of the Old Pension Scheme in the state by its government, a move that impacts about seven lakh government workers, and their families.The Gehlot government has also launched a bunch of welfare schemes, including the Chiranjeevi Health Insurance Scheme, cheaper LPG cylinders for poor families and a social security allowance.

Law and order:The Ashok Gehlot government has been on the back foot several times in the past months with the BJP highlighting the “deterioration” in law and order, focusing particularly on crime against women. But the Congress says the state reacts swiftly whenever an incident takes place.

Eastern Rajasthan Canal Project: The Congress has repeatedly demanded a ‘national project’ status for the Eastern Rajasthan Canal Project, meant to address irrigation and drinking water needs of the region. The Congress says the BJP has gone back on assurance it made on the ERCP ahead of the previous elections. And it plans to begin its electioneering from this region.

Communal tensions:The BJP has highlighted communal riots in Karauli, Jodhpur and Bhilwara as it plays the Hindutva card. The party has cited the demolition of a temple in Alwar and, in at his rallies, Prime Minister Narendra Modi brought up the murder of Udaipur tailor Kanhaiya Lal for allegedly insulting Islam.

Paper leaks: Papers of government recruitment exams, like REET, for teachers have leaked in recent months, an issue which impacts lakhs of unemployed youths. Apart from the BJP, Congress dissident Sachin Pilot too has targeted the Gehlot government on this.

Farm loan waiver: The BJP accuses the Congress of not fulfilling the loan waiver poll promise. The government claims it has written off loans taken from cooperative banks, and it is now the Centre’s responsibility to get commercial banks waive what farmers owe them.

Transfers of teachers:About one lakh Grade 3 school teachers are demanding transfers to districts of their choice. The state’s Congress government says it will come up with a policy on this.