Key member of 'Nandu gang', involved in 2 shooting cases, held: Delhi Police

New Delhi, Nov 12 (PTI) The Delhi Police on Tuesday arrested a member of the Kapil Sangwan gang, also known as the Nandu gang, who allegedly played a key role in two firing incidents in the Paschim Vihar and Chhawla areas here, officials said.

The incidents were reported from Paschim Vihar and the Chhawla area at Dwarka on November 6, where some men opened fire at a grocery store and a car workshop.

"The accused, Shivam from Rohtak in Haryana, was arrested from the Najafgarh area after a team received secret information about him," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) Amit Kaushik said.

He said multiple teams were formed to nab the 23-year-old accused.

On interrogation, the accused disclosed that he was a member of the Rahul Baba gang, having an alliance with the Nandu gang, and his specific role was to provide transportation and financial help to shooters, the officer said.

"During his interrogation on the modus operandi of the extortion racket, he said Kapil Sangwan runs his gang from abroad. His arrest revealed critical details about the organised crime network, including its structure and operational tactics," the DCP said, adding that a pistol and three live cartridges were seized from his possession.

According to police, Shivam was born in 2001. He studied till Class 12 in a government school in Haryana. He is currently pursuing a B.Sc degree from a college in Rohtak. During his college days he indulged in petty fights and came in contact with Haryana-based criminals. PTI BM RC