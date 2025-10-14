Key member of Salman Tyagi-Saddam Gauri gang held from Amritsar: Delhi Police

New Delhi, Oct 14 (PTI) Talvinder Singh alias Zara, a wanted criminal and a key member of the Salman Tyagi-Saddam Gauri gang, has been arrested by the Delhi Police from Amritsar, officials said on Tuesday.

Singh, a resident of Delhi's Subhash Nagar, had been absconding since 2019 after being declared a proclaimed offender in a case registered under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) at Hari Nagar police station, an officer said.

"Acting on intelligence, a team traced Singh's movement to Punjab. After weeks of surveillance and technical analysis, the team located him in a colony in Amritsar, where he was living under a fake name 'Gurdaas' to evade detection," the officer said.

At around noon on Monday, Singh was apprehended by a team of Delhi Police's Special Cell.

During interrogation, Singh revealed he studied up to Class 8 in Ashok Nagar and later joined his father's garments business before getting involved with the gang, active in West Delhi. His first case was registered in 2013 at Hari Nagar police station for assault and criminal intimidation, the officials said.

"The gang was involved in multiple cases of assault, extortion, and armed violence, leading to MCOCA being invoked against them in 2019. After his associates were arrested, Singh went underground, frequently changing hideouts across Delhi and Punjab," the officer said. PTI BM NB NB