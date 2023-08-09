Key operative of Bambiha gang, three aides nabbed after encounter with Punjab Police

Chandigarh, Aug 9 (PTI) The Punjab Police's Anti-Gangster Task Force on Wednesday nabbed a key operative of the Bambiha gang along with his three aides following an encounter in Barnala district, a top officer said.

Advertisment

Sukhwinder Khan, a key operative of the gang, was injured in the encounter, police said.

Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav said the three other accused were identified as Yadwinder Singh alias Ludan of Burra Patti in Mullanpur Dakha, Husanpreet Singh alias Gill and Jagseer Singh alias Billa -- both residents of Jaid Patti in Longowal.

The police sezied from them three pistols, including two .30-bore along with 17 live cartridges and one .32-bore with three rounds. The car in which they were travelling was also impounded.

Advertisment

Yadav said an Anti-Gangster Task Force team headed by Additional Director General of Police Promod Ban got reliable input about the movement of criminals associated with the Bambiha gang in Barnala.

Following this input, Anti-Gangster Task Force Assistant Inspector General Sandeep Goel alerted the police in Barnala and immediately dispatched teams from the force's Bathinda Range to put up a special checkpoint at Handiaya Chowk.

"When the police signalled the car to stop, the passengers opened fire at the police team, prompting the police parties to retaliate," Yadav said and added that Khan suffered bullet injuries during the exchange of fire.

Advertisment

He is undergoing treatment at a local hospital, he added.

Sharing more details, Goel said Khan, a resident of Longowal in Sangrur, is a notorious member of the Bambiha gang and wanted in various criminal cases, including attempt to murder and extortion.

Further investigation is underway, he said. PTI CHS SZM