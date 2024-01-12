Key operative of Pak-based terrorist Harvinder Rinda arrested from Rajasthan village

Chandigarh, Jan 12 (PTI) A key operative of Pakistan-based terrorist Harvinder Rinda, who was supplying weapons to the associates of a terror outfit to carry out "sensational crimes" in Punjab, has been arrested, Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav said on Friday.

A Chinese-made pistol and eight live cartridges were seized following the accused's arrest from Lohawat village in Rajasthan's Phalodi, the DGP said.

"In a major breakthrough, #AGTF (anti-gangster task force), Punjab in a joint operation with the central agencies has arrested Kailash Khichan, a key operative of #Pak based terrorist Harvinder Singh @ Rinda and #USA based Harpreet Singh @ Happy Passia," Yadav posted on X.

Preliminary interrogation has revealed that on Rinda's directions, Khichan was supplying weapons to the associates of terrorist outfit Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) for carrying out sensational crimes in Punjab, he added.

Later, in a statement, the DGP said Khichan was wanted in a case lodged under the provisions of the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) in Fazilka in September 2023.

Besides, the accused has a criminal history, with a number of cases pertaining to extortion, the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and Arms Act registered against him in Punjab and Rajasthan, the officer added.

He said as Khichan's name surfaced after various terrorist modules were busted by the Punjab Police recently, AGTF teams headed by Additional DGP Promod Ban traced the location of the accused in Rajasthan and arrested him with the help of central agencies. PTI SUN RC