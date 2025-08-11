Key opium supplier linked to heroin racket held in MP after 17-month manhunt: Delhi Police

New Delhi, Aug 11 (PTI) Delhi Police has apprehended a 39-year-old supplier of crude opium extract and precursor chemicals used in heroin manufacture after a coordinated operation in Madhya Pradesh, an official said on Monday.

The accused, Tufan Singh alias Dale Singh, was a key link in a trafficking chain that supplied raw materials -- including crude poppy extract and chemical reagents -- to handlers in Delhi, he said.

"The case dates to March 12, 2023, when police arrested Mohammad Zahid (29) from Maujpur in northeast Delhi with 500 grams of heroin," a senior police officer said.

A subsequent search of Zahid's residence yielded a large consignment of contraband and equipment, including 4.5 kilogram heroin, around 3.4 kilogram of suspected mixing powder, 935 grams of ammonia solution, 5.562 kilogram of colouring agents, six Avil vials, weighing and currency-counting machines and Rs 25,800 in cash, he said.

Zahid revealed that his supplies of crude opium extract and chemicals were sourced from Mandsaur in Madhya Pradesh and Bhawani Mandi, Rajasthan, and he named Singh as one of his principal suppliers.

Police conducted multiple raids in Madhya Pradesh but Singh evaded capture and was declared a proclaimed offender in February 2024, the officer added.

"Acting on intelligence on July 30 that Singh was hiding in Shamgarh in Mandsaur, a coordinated raid was launched the next day and he was apprehended after a brief chase based a tip-off from a secret informer," he said.

The accused was brought to Daryaganj police station during which he allegedly admitted supplying crude opium extract and chemicals to traffickers operating in Delhi and said he had gone underground after the case was lodged in 2023.

Police noted that Singh's native area has both licensed opium cultivators and elements involved in illegal trafficking. He is a Class 5 dropout and is believed to have been drawn into the narcotics trade through local contacts.

Further investigation is underway and the accused will face prosecution under relevant provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, police added.