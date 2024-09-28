Key points of BJP's Jharkhand election manifesto to be released October 3 onwards: Himanta

Ranchi, Sep 28 (PTI) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has said that the BJP would start releasing the key points of its manifesto for the upcoming assembly elections in Jharkhand from October 3.

Elections to the 81-member Jharkhand Assembly are due later this year, and the dates are expected to be announced next month.

"We will start releasing the key points of our manifesto from October 3. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will deliver his address at the concluding rally of the BJP's Parivartan Yatra in Hazaribag on October 2," he told reporters on Friday after reviewing the preparedness for it.

The BJP's 'Parivartan Yatra', launched by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, aims to cover 5,400 km across 81 assembly segments in 24 districts of the state before concluding on October 2.

Sarma, who is the BJP co in-charge for Jharkhand elections, also attacked the JMM-led coalition for "patronising" infiltrators, stating his party would drive them out after coming to power in the state. PTI NAM SOM ACD