Key points of PM Modi's opening remarks at G20 Summit New Delhi

New Delhi: The Prime Minister of Bharat Narendra Modi on Saturday addressed G20 meeting with country name identified as 'Bharat' in his inaugural speech after welcoming world leaders at Bharat Mandapam.

Kick-starting the G20 Summit, Modi paid condolences for people killed in earthquake hit Morocco.

"Before starting with the formal proceedings, I express my sympathy for the people affected due to earthquake in Morocco. We pray that the injured recover at the earliest. The entire global community stands with people of Morocco. India welcomes all of you as the president of G20 Summit," he said.

Here are the key points from the inaugural speech delivered by PM Modi:

- The 21st century is an important time to show the world a new direction. New challenges seek new solutions from us and that's why we should move ahead while fulfilling our responsibilities with a human-centric approach.

- India's G20 Presidency has become a symbol of 'Sabka Sath' inside and outside of the country. This has become people's G20 in India and over 200 meetings were held across the country.

- It is time for all of us to walk together for global good: PM Modi as G20 Summit begins.

- If we can defeat Covid, we can also triumph over the trust deficit caused by the war.

- Idea of 'sabka saath, sabka vikas, sabka vishwas, sabka prayas' can be guide to the world.

- We live in times when age old problems are seeking answers, need to fulfill our responsibilities with human-centric approach.

- Post-Covid world suffering from trust deficit, and the war has deepened it further.

- India offers to make African Union a permanent G20 member, I am confident all members would agree to this proposal. With support from all of you, I invite African Union to join G20

- India's G20 presidency has become symbol of inclusion both inside and outside the country.

- It is time for all of us to walk together for global good.