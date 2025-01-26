Key projects in Latur to be completed by April 15 as per CM's 7-point plan, says Minister

Latur, Jan 26 (PTI) Maharashtra Minister Shivendrasinhraje Bhosale on Sunday said as per Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis's 100-day seven-point action plan, key development projects in Latur will be completed by April 15.

Advertisment

Bhosale, the district guardian minister, unfurled the tricolour at a Republic Day event in Latur.

Speaking at the function, Bhosale said water conservation projects worth Rs 143.59 crore have been proposed across 128 villages in the district as part of the ongoing Jalyukt Shivar Abhiyan (Phase 2), and of these, 2,142 projects have already been completed, with the remaining progressing rapidly.

As per CM Fadnavis's seven-point action plan, key development projects in the district will be completed by April 15, he said, emphasising the importance of completing these projects promptly.

Advertisment

The minister said efforts are also underway to ensure farmers benefit from government schemes in a simplified and timely manner, and the central government's Agristack initiative has introduced farmer IDs, and special camps are being organised to expedite registrations in the district.

He said nearly 1.38 lakh farmers have benefitted from the state government's electricity subsidy scheme.

The minister felicitated freedom fighters, war veterans, and the families of martyred soldiers, extending his Republic Day greetings. PTI COR ARU