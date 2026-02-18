Key road projects undertaken to decongest traffic in Srinagar: Deputy CM

Jammu, Feb 18 (PTI) The Jammu and Kashmir government has undertaken various key road projects and corridor developments to improve traffic flow across downtown and arterial roads in the summer capital Srinagar, Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary said on Wednesday.

Replying to a question by National Conference MLA Tanvir Sadiq in the Assembly here, Choudhary said the government is cognisant of the traffic congestion issues in downtown Srinagar and the necessity of ensuring smooth movement of ambulances, fire services and other emergency vehicles.

“The road upgradation and improvement works are being undertaken in a phased manner. Improvement works such as resurfacing, strengthening, drainage correction and junction re-modelling are being executed under regular Roads and Building grants and other infrastructure development schemes,” he said.

He said the projects currently under various stages for execution included Nowshera to Soura (KZP Road), Saida Kadal to Ashaibagh (SMS Road), Devi Angan-Hawal road besides Alamgiri Bazar Chowk and Mirza Kamil Sahib Chowk corridors.

“The road stretches in downtown Srinagar, being old alignments, are struggling to cope with increased traffic, urbanization, and commercial activity, leading to congestion during peak hours,” the deputy CM said.

Choudhary said routine maintenance and necessary repairs are being carried out periodically to ensure trafficability and road safety.

He further said with preliminary assessments for improvement and widening of identified stretches have been undertaken.

“Comprehensive widening in most cases entails substantial land acquisition, shifting of utilities and removal of encroachments, requiring inter-departmental coordination,” he said.

The deputy CM said the land acquisition process has also been affected in certain stretches due to court litigations, thereby impacting the progress.

Sharing details, he said the structures near Nalbal Bridge part of Nowshera to Soura (KZP Road) have been acquired while acquisition of remaining structures would be taken up after settlement or negotiation in the High Level Committee and finalisation of pending court cases.

He said survey for widening of Saida Kadal to Ashaibagh (SMS Road) is presently underway for a length of 1.75 km.

Besides, the proposal envisages widening of the carriageway from 7.50 metres to 21 metres and Detailed Project Report (DPR) is being submitted after completion of survey and feasibility formalities, the deputy chief minister said.

He said the preliminary project report for widening or upgradation of Devi Angan-Hawal Road has been prepared under CRIF for an estimated cost of Rs 31.25 crore, including land acquisition and utility shifting cost of Rs 30 crore and development cost of Rs 1.25 crore for a length of 1.40 km.

“The project shall be taken up upon approval under the scheme and subject to the availability of funds,” he said.

He said the Alamgiri Bazar Chowk project stands approved under UT Sector 2025-26 for Rs 3.35 crore which includes acquisition of five structures and junction redesigning.

The deputy CM said the project of Mirza Kamil Sahib Chowk redesigning has been approved under UT Sector 2025-26 for an amount of Rs 1.35 crore.