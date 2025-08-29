Key road stretches in Delhi witness traffic snarls after rains

New Delhi, Aug 29 (PTI) Commuters in the national capital faced heavy traffic jams on several major stretches on Friday morning after a spell of rain.

Traffic was affected on the Delhi-Noida-Direct (DND) flyway, Mathura Road, Vikas Marg, ISBT, Geeta Colony, and Rajaram Kohli Marg, an official of the Delhi Traffic Police said.

A long queue of vehicles was also reported from Badarpur to Ashram, causing major inconvenience to office-goers and school buses.

The Delhi Traffic Police said its teams were deployed at multiple points to manage congestion and regulate the flow of vehicles.

"Due to rain and waterlogging in some pockets, traffic movement was slow. Our personnel have been deployed to streamline the situation and assist commuters," an officer added. PTI BM RUK RUK