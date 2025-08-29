Key road stretches in Delhi witness traffic snarls after rains; commuters react

New Delhi, Aug 29 (PTI) Commuters in the national capital faced heavy traffic jams on several major stretches on Friday morning after a spell of rain.

Traffic was affected on the Delhi-Noida-Direct (DND) flyway, Mathura Road, Vikas Marg, ITO, ISBT, Geeta Colony, Sarai Kale Khan, Pragati Maidan, Mehrauli-Badarpur road, Akshardham, Rohtak Road, Peeragarhi Road, Delhi-Jaipur Highway, Madhuban Chowk, MB Road, MG Road, Dhaula Kuan, ITO and Rajaram Kohli Marg, an official of the Delhi Traffic Police said.

A long queue of vehicles was also reported from Badarpur to Ashram, causing major inconvenience to office-goers and school buses.

Vehicles moved at a snail's pace, with commuters expressing their anguish over the traffic jam on social media. "What's with the snail-paced traffic on NH8 to Delhi? Even ambulances are struggling to move an inch further," a commuter said.

Another commuter wrote that they have been stuck in massive traffic from the Badarpur flyover to the Sarita Vihar metro station.

"It took me more than an hour to cover four kilometres, and now there is no movement for 30 minutes," he added.

A motorist said that he witnessed major waterlogging at AIIMS Chowk crossing bringing traffic to a standstill amid heavy rains.

Many also shared visuals of vehicles wading through knee-deep waterlogged roads in several parts of the city.

Other areas in the capital that reported waterlogging and traffic disruptions include Panchkuian Marg, Mathura Road, Shastri Bhawan, RK Puram, Moti Bagh, Mehrauli-Gurgaon Road, Nehru Place, East of Kailash, and Kidwai Nagar.

The Delhi Traffic Police said its teams were deployed at multiple points to manage congestion and regulate the flow of vehicles.

"Due to rain and waterlogging in some pockets, traffic movement was slow. Our personnel have been deployed to streamline the situation and assist commuters," an officer added.