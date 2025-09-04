Key RSS meet in Jodhpur from Friday; senior functionaries, 320 representatives of affiliates to participate

Jodhpur, Sep 4 (PTI) A three-day all-India coordination meeting of senior functionaries of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and its affiliates will be held in Rajasthan's Jodhpur from Friday.

The meeting, to be attended by RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, will bring together around 320 representatives from 32 affiliated organisations.

BJP president J P Nadda will also attend the RSS meet.

According to RSS national publicity and media department head Sunil Ambekar, the gathering is intended to foster stronger cooperation among the participating groups rather than to pass resolutions or take formal decisions.

This platform is not for decision-making as each organisation has its own executive body for that purpose, Ambekar said.

He said representatives of all organisations attending the meeting will hold extensive discussions on key issues concerning national unity, security, and social perspectives.

They will also present their assessment of the current situation in the country based on their ground-level experiences and exchange perspectives on regional issues of states such as Punjab, West Bengal, and those in the Northeast, he said.

Meanwhile, BJP chief Nadda arrived in Jodhpur this evening to attend the meeting. Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma reached Jodhpur on a brief visit to receive Nadda at the airport and returned to Jaipur from there itself.

RSS chief Bhagwat had arrived in Jodhpur on Monday for the meeting.

At the RSS meet, deliberations will be on five broad themes: promoting social harmony, strengthening the institution of family, encouraging eco-friendly lifestyles, recognising regional identities in language and attire, fostering self-reliance, and cultivating awareness of civic duties.

Ambekar emphasised that the Constitution speaks of rights as well as duties. Every citizen is expected to contribute to the country's growth as a responsible member of society, he said.

Special sessions will also focus on regional identity and civic awareness, with the aim of underlining their significance for the nation's future, he added.