Key RSS meet in Pune from Thursday; Bhagwat, BJP chief Nadda to attend conclave

Pune, Sep 13 (PTI) Issues ranging from an environment-friendly lifestyle to maintaining social harmony will come up for discussion at a three-day coordination meeting of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) beginning here from Thursday.

As many as 36 organizations affiliated to the Sangh will be taking part in the annual conclave, which will be attended by top RSS leaders, including its chief Mohan Bhagwat, according to a release.

According to the RSS release, five main topics -- environment-friendly lifestyle, life-value based family system, insistence on social harmony, swadeshi and performance of civic duties -- will be discussed in the gathering.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president J P Nadda will also attend the meeting, said an RSS functionary.

The conclave's purpose is to compile challenges faced by society, decide a direction, and work with national spirit so that the pace of work can increase, said the release.

Representatives of organizations working in different walks of life will participate in the gathering.

"All these organizations have been active in social life for many years, and with their hard work they have created a special place in their respective fields. They will share their experiences in the meeting," he said.

The current socio-economic scenario in the country will also come up for discussion, he said.

The representatives of various organizations will share their experiences in the meeting in the context of the national situation and the current scenario.

"Representatives of these organizations will share their plans on how to take their work forward," RSS Akhil Bharatiya Prachar Pramukh (publicity wing chief) was quoted as saying in the release.

Besides Bhagwat, RSS Sarkaryavah (general secretary) Dattatreya Hosabale and all Sah Sarkaryavah (general secretaries) -- Krishna Gopal, Manmohan Vaidya, Arun Kumar, Mukunda and Ramdutt Chakradhar -- will attend the meeting, it said.

Representatives of the Vidya Bharti, Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad, Saksham, Vanvasi Kalyan Ashram, Seva Bharti, Vishwa Hindu Parishad, Rashtra Sevika Samiti, Bharatiya Janata Party, Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh, Bharatiya Kisan Sangh and other allied organizations will also take part in the gathering, said the release. PTI SPK RSY