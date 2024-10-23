Key RSS meet to discuss social media impact on kids, internet regulation, grassroots level expansion

Mathura (UP), Oct 23 (PTI) The adverse impact of social media on children and the regulation of the internet by the government will be among the key issues to be discussed during the two-day national executive meeting of the RSS beginning from October 25, it said on Wednesday.

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) will also discuss its plan for the organisation's expansion ahead of its centenary year in 2025, the outfit's all-India Prachar Pramukh Sunil Ambekar said here ahead of its All India Executive Council meeting.

"The topics mentioned by Sarsanghchalak Mohan Bhagwat during his Vijaya Dashami address, including the unity of society and preventing confusion, will be discussed. Efforts needed to keep the society united and avoid falling into any kind of confusion will be deliberated," he said during a press meet.

"During his Vijaya Dashami address, the RSS chief had also raised concerns about how children are being misled on different platforms of the internet, especially on social media. He had warned about the negative consequences of such content and stressed the need for government regulation. This will be discussed," Ambekar said.

He said there will be discussions on fostering peace, harmony and social cohesion, and plans will be formulated on how to take forward ongoing efforts in this direction.

Ambekar added that discussions will also be held on how to continue expanding the RSS at the grassroots level. The plan to achieve these goals by Vijaya Dashami in 2025, including through 'shakhas' and weekly meetings, will also be deliberated.

He said the contribution of historical figures such as Maharishi Dayanand Saraswati, Birsa Munda, Ahilya Bai Holkar, Rani Durgavati and Satguru Anukul Chandra Thakur, who were mentioned in Bhagwat's Vijaya Dashami speech, will be celebrated.

"Their thoughts and teachings will be shared with the society through various programmes," Ambekar added.

Bhagwat and other senior Sangh functionaries, including Sarkaryavah Dattatreya Hosabale, along with 393 members, will participate in the two-day RSS meet to be held at the Deendayal Upadhyay Cow Science, Research, and Training Centre in Parkham village here, Ambekar said.

He said the RSS holds three such all-India meetings annually and the one from Friday is an "important national meeting" to be held during the period of Diwali.

"The Sarsanghchalak's Vijaya Dashami address mentioned five key areas of change: social harmony, family awareness, environmental protection, citizen duties, and living by one's own values. These five points will also be part of the discussions for social transformation," Ambekar added.

"All the leaders will share the work done throughout the year in their respective provinces and discuss various subjects. They will also outline goals and plans for the upcoming year and receive guidance on these matters," he said.

According to him, relief efforts carried out by the RSS during times of crisis in Gujarat, Odisha and West Bengal will also be discussed. Plans to establish permanent projects in these areas will be explored.

Ambekar said the next year marks the centenary of the founding of the RSS. Special organisational goals related to the RSS centenary will be reviewed and plans for the grand celebration of the centenary year will be discussed.

The RSS is the ideological fountainhead of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). PTI COR KIS MAN IJT