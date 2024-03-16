Key seats to watch out for in Rajasthan

Jaipur, Mar 16 (PTI) Rajasthan accounts for 25 seats in the Lok Sabha and in the past two elections they have been held by the BJP.

These seats will be the most watched in the state.

* Jodhpur: Both Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and former Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot have a stake in this constituency. Shekhawat has won Jodhpur twice, the last time after defeating Gehlot’s son Vaibhav Gehlot by a margin of 2.74 lakh votes. Gehlot’s own assembly segment too falls within this parliamentary constituency.

* Kota-Bundi: Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla has won the last two Lok Sabha elections from this constituency. In 2019, his winning margin was 2.79 lakh votes. Kota is known as a coaching hub for medical and engineering college entrance exams. Frequent cases of student suicides have brought it bad press.

* Nagaur: The Jat-dominated Nagaur seat is set to witness a keen contest with the BJP fielding former Congress MP Jyoti Mirdha, the granddaughter of Congress stalwart Nathuram Mirdha, who represented the constituency six times. The Congress is said to be in touch with former BJP ally, Rashtriya Loktantrik Party leader and current MLA Hanuman Beniwal for an electoral understanding.

* Banswara: The BJP has fielded Mahendrajeet Singh Malviya, who recently left the Congress. The Congress is likely to ally with the Bharat Adivasi Party (BAP) to counter the turncoat on this seat. The three-MLA BAP has been gaining influence in this tribal belt. PTI SDA ASH ASH ASH