Key states to watch out for in Haryana

Chandigarh, Mar 16 (PTI) The Bharatiya Janata Party swept Haryana in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, winning all 10 seats. These are the key constituencies.

* Rohtak: This was a Congress and Hooda family stronghold up to 2019. But that year, BJP's Arvind Kumar Sharma ousted Congress MP Deepender Singh Hooda by a slim margin of 7,503 votes. The BJP has worked consistently over the years to weaken the Congress stronghold in the Jat-dominated Deswali region, which includes Rohtak.

* Kurukshetra: Haryana’s new CM Nayab Singh Saini won this seat in 2019 by a margin of 3.85 lakh votes. The BJP fielded Saini, a minister in M L Khattar’s state government, amid a rebellion by the then Kurukshetra MP R K Saini. Under the seat-sharing deal between the Congress and Aam Aadmi Party this time, Kurukshetra will be the only seat contested by the AAP in Haryana.

* Hisar: The scions of two political families faced off in Hisar in 2019. Dushyant Singh Chautala, the great grandson of Devi Lal, lost the constituency with Brijendra Singh, the son of BJP leader Birender Singh, beating him by a margin of over three lakh votes. Jannayak Janata Party leader Dushyant was till recently the deputy chief minister in the BJP-led Haryana government. And Brijendra Singh has quit the BJP to join the Congress. PTI SUN VSD ASH ASH