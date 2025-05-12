Key Timeline: Operation Sindoor to ceasefire understanding

New Delhi: Following is the timeline of Operation Sindoor and related developments:

April 22: Pahalgam terror attack that kills 26 civilians

April 23: PM Modi cuts short visit to Saudi Arabia, reaches Delhi; PM-led Cabinet Committee on Security firms up first wave of punitive measures against Pakistan; Punitive measures include downgrading diplomatic ties; Expulsion of Pakistani military attaches; Suspension of the over six decades old Indus Water Treaty; Immediate shutting down of the Attari land-transit post; India withdraws its defence, navy and air advisors from High Commission in Islamabad.

April 24: In Bihar's Madhubani, PM Modi says those responsible for Pahalgam attack and their conspirators will be punished "beyond their imagination".

May 7: Indian armed forces carry out Operation Sindoor from 01:05AM to 01:30AM; strikes nine terror targets in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir.

Main camps targeted: Markaz Subhan, Bahawalpur that was headquarters of JeM. Used for recruitment, training and indoctrinating JeM terrorists.

Markaz Taiba, Muridke, was headquarters of Lashka-e-Taiba led by Hafiz Syed; terrorists trained here have also been associated with many terrorist attacks including Mumbai attacks in 2008. Sarjal Camp, Sialkot -- a major terror camp.

Mehmoona Joya Camp, Sialkot: was a key training facility of Hizbul Mujahideen. It was used as the control center in revival of terrorism in Kathua and Jammu region.

Syedna Belal Camp, Muzaffarabad -- a camp of Jaish-e-Mohammad terrorist organisation; was being used as a staging area.

Gulpur Camp, Kotli: was the base for LeT terrorists operating in Rajouri- Poonch.

Abbas Camp, Kotli -- was known as the nerve centre for training of suicide bombers of LeT.

Barnala Camp, Bhimber -- was used for providing training to terrorists in weapon handling, IED making and jungle survival techniques.

Sawai Nala Camp: was a key LeT training facility.

India achieves the military objective of Operation Sindoor; Immediately after the strikes, India's Director General of Military Operations (DGMO) informed his Pakistani counterpart that the attacks were directed only at terror groups and the Indian side was ready to talk; PM Modi directs the armed forces that India's retaliation to any action by the Pakistani military should be bigger and stronger; India briefs top countries on Operation Sindoor; says no civilian, economic or military targets chosen.

May 7 night: Pakistan launches first wave of drones at Indian targets in night; mostly for surveillance. All attempts foiled. Pakistan military resorts to small arms firings along LoC in Jammu and Kashmir.

May 8 night: Pakistan unleashes 300-400 drones across 36 locations from Leh to Sir Creek attempting to target military infrastructure, civilian areas.

Attempts foiled. Indian military launches counter measures targeting Pakistani installations; Pakistan military ramps up firings across Line of Control, international border.

May 9 night: Pakistan launches a fresh wave of drone attacks targeting 26 locations -- from Jammu and Kashmir to Gujarat attempting to hit vital installations, including airports and air bases. Locations include Baramulla, Srinagar, Avantipora, Nagrota, Jammu, Ferozpur, Pathankot, Fazilka, Lalgarh Jatta, Jaisalmer, Barmer, Bhuj, Kuarbet and Lakhi Nala.

May 10 early morning: India launches precision strikes using an array of weapon systems and missiles on eight key installations ranging from air defence systems to radar sites and command centres of the Pakistani military; Pakistan Director General of Military Operations calls Indian counterpart on hotline at 1535 hours IST. Finalises understanding on cessation of hostilities; US President Donald Trump announces India-Pak agreement on what he called "FULL AND IMMEDIATE CEASEFIRE" brokered by the US.

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri announces India-Pak understanding on cessation of hostilities at 6 PM; At 11 pm, Foreign Secretary says Pakistan violating the arrangement on cessation of hostilitie; Asks Pakistan to take "appropriate steps" to address these violations and deal with the situation with "seriousness and responsibility";

May 11: Under Operation Sindoor, Indian armed forces not only struck Pakistani military bases near the border but their might was even felt in Rawalpindi where the headquarters of the Pakistani army is located, says Rajnath Singh.

:Army Chief Gen Upendra Dwivedi gives full powers to commanders to respond to Pak violation of May 10 arrangement :Indian military says 35-40 Pakistani military personnel killed during military offensives; says India downed Pakistani fighter jets but avoids giving number.

May 12: DGMOs of India and Pakistan holds talks at 5 PM; agreed that both sides consider immediate measures to ensure troop reduction from borders and forward areas.

May 12: PM Modi in address to the nation says Operation Sindoor is the new policy against terror, India will not succumb to nuclear blackmail.