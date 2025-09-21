Key to development lies in self-reliance: CM

Lucknow, Sep 21 (PTI) Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday said the 'Viksit Bharat-Viksit Uttar Pradesh' campaign is receiving support from all sections of society, underlining that the key to development lies in self-reliance.

"Inspired by the prime minister, a decision was made to take forward the 'Viksit Bharat-Viksit Uttar Pradesh' campaign in Uttar Pradesh, and I am pleased that the campaign is receiving overwhelming support from across the state," he said after launching the "Namo Marathon" as part of the Seva Pakhwarha (service fortnight).

The chief minister said, "We must also develop our villages, towns, and cities. The key to development lies in self-reliance. The key to self-reliance lies in a healthy society. The key to a healthy society lies in programmes like the NaMo Marathon." Adityanath also said that the prime minister gave a call that 'Viksit Bhart' should become our resolve, the mantra of our life and that we should take forward our action plan, keeping in mind the five vital principles in building a developed India.

The chief minister said that for a developed India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had stressed that traces of slavery must be eliminated, our heritage must be respected, and "we must have respect for the army, the military, and the uniform. We must devote all our strength to create social equality, and we should discharge our civic duties honestly". PTI AR NAV SMV SMV DV DV