Keyi Panyor becomes 26th district of Arunachal Pradesh

Itanagar, Mar 2 (PTI) Carved out of Lower Subansiri, Keyi Panyor became the 26th district of Arunachal Pradesh.

The new district, which was being demanded by the people of the Nyishi community for long, will have its headquarters at Ter Gapin-Sam Sarth.

Congratulating the people, Chief Minister Pema Khandu said the establishment of Keyi Panyor district marks the beginning of a new era of development and progress.

He noted the district's potential in agriculture and horticulture, promising the state government's support for its development.

Khandu urged community and religious leaders to advocate against the practice of 'cash for vote' during elections.

He stressed the importance of building a corruption-free ecosystem to ensure the district's prosperous future.

He assured the people that the state government would proactively address the infrastructural needs of Keyi Panyor.

Khandu handed over the district flag to the new deputy commissioner and superintendent of police.

The programme, held on Friday, was attended by Union Minister for Earth Sciences Kiren Rijiju, Deputy CM Chowna Mein, and MPs Tapir Gao and Nabam Rebia, among others.

On February 8, the state assembly passed the Arunachal Pradesh (Re-Organization of Districts) (Amendment) Bill, 2024, paving the way for the creation of two new districts -- Keyi Panyor and Bichom.

The 27th district, Bichom, is scheduled to be inaugurated early next week. PTI CORR SOM