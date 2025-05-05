KFCC launches 'non-cooperation' campaign against singer Sonu Nigam over Kannada remark

Bengaluru, May 5 (PTI) The Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce (KFCC) on Monday announced a 'non-cooperation' campaign against Bollywood singer Sonu Nigam for his controversial remark during a recent concert in Bengaluru.

KFCC president M Narasimhulu told reporters that the non-cooperation with the singer would continue until he tenders an unconditional apology to the people of Karnataka.

"There will be non-cooperation with Sonu Nigam across Karnataka. It’s just like a ban. He should apologise to the people of Karnataka," Narasimhulu said.

When asked whether he had tried to reach out to Nigam before taking this step, he said he had attempted to contact him, but there was no response as the singer's phone was switched off.

During a concert on April 25 at a college in Bengaluru, when an audience member requested him to sing a song in Kannada, Nigam had reportedly said, "Kannada. Kannada. This is the reason behind the incident in Pahalgam." The terror attack in Kashmir's Pahalgam on April 22 left 26 people dead.

Dharma Vish, General Secretary of the Karnataka Film Musicians' Association, said, "Nigam is one of the best talents that India and Kannada have seen. The controversy is not about his talent—it is about what he said, which has deeply hurt the sentiments of Kannadigas. Comparing a person or people from a state to terrorists is extremely damaging."