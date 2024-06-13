KFCC sticks to decision to wait for police to conclude probe for action against actor Darshan

Bengaluru, June 13 (PTI) The Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce (KFCC) held a meeting on Thursday at its office to discuss a possible ban of actor Darshan, arrested in connection with the murder of his fan, and reiterated its earlier decision to wait for the police to conclude its investigations to proceed with any further action against the star.

“But we have decided to send a delegation to visit the family of the victim, Renukaswamy,” said veteran producer N M Suresh, president of KFCC to the reporters after the meeting.

The delegation will include executive members and former presidents of KFCC, he added.

Earlier, KFCC had held that actors cannot be banned from the film industry as such action is "illegal".

The meeting was convened to discuss the implementation of perhaps a ‘non-cooperation policy’.

In the previous press meet, KFCC vice-president Umesh Banakar had claimed that KFCC can ask the industry not to cooperate with Darshan. This would mean that the 24 associations linked to the KFCC will refuse to work with the star, he added.

According to him, KFCC had tried to enforce a ban before but were compelled to repeal that.

Meanwhile, even as the Karnataka film fraternity is mum over the unfolding events, refusing to comment on Darshan’s arrest or possible involvement in the murder, as well as the toxic fan culture in the southern India, director Ram Gopal Varma, who had always been vocal about the unhealthy fan obsession, took to X to post his thoughts.

“A star using one die-hard fan to kill another die-hard fan who was interfering in his personal life is a fit example of the bizarreness of the star worship syndrome… Fans wanting to order how their stars should run their lives is an unavoidable side effect of the same syndrome,” posted Varma on X. PTI JR ROH