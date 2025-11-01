KG Sankara Pillai selected for 2025 Ezhuthachan Award

Thiruvananthapuram, Nov 1 (PTI) Eminent poet K G Sankara Pillai has been selected for the Kerala government’s highest literary honour, the Ezhuthachan Puraskaram, in recognition of his outstanding contributions to the Malayalam language and literature.

Announcing the award here on Saturday, State Culture Minister Saji Cherian praised Pillai’s remarkable influence on Malayalam poetry.

"His poetic works over the past five decades have given every Malayali a moment of pride," the minister said.

Pillai was chosen for the award by a jury chaired by writer N S Madhavan, with literary figures K R Meera and Dr K M Ani as members, and Kerala Sahitya Akademi Member Secretary C P Aboobacker serving as the jury secretary.

A towering figure in Malayalam poetry, Pillai has earlier received the Kerala Sahitya Akademi Awards in 1998 and 2002.

His acclaimed collections, including KGS Kavithakal and KG Sankara Pillayude Kavithakal, have been translated into several Indian and foreign languages.