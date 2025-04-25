KG Suresh appointed India Habitat Centre's director

New Delhi, Apr 25 (PTI) The India Habitat Centre (IHC) has appointed Professor KG Suresh as its new Director, the body said in a statement on Friday.

The centre said Suresh brings with him wide-ranging experience in journalism, education and institution building.

"His expertise will contribute significantly to IHC's ongoing efforts in promoting sustainable development and community engagement," it said.

A veteran journalist and academic, Suresh earlier served as Vice-Chancellor of the Makhanlal Chaturvedi National University of Journalism and Communications in Bhopal and as Director General of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication.

"I am honoured to join the India Habitat Centre as its new Director and look forward to working with the team to drive meaningful impact in the areas of habitat development, sustainability and community building," said Suresh.