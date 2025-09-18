KGBV headmistress, warden placed under suspension by Education dept

Itanagar, Sep 18 (PTI) The Education department has placed the headmistress and hostel warden of Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya (KGBV) Nangnyo, under suspension with immediate effect till further order.

Education commissioner Amjad Tak, in an order, placed headmistress Nyayir Riba and warden Tummi Chisi under suspension.

On September 14, around 90 girl students from the school, without obtaining prior consent from the competent authority, marched towards Pakke Kessang district HQs, Lemmi, covering a distance of 65 kilometres, to highlight the acute shortage of teachers in the school.

The students reached Lemmi on September 15 morning.

Later that day, the deputy director of school education arranged two vehicles to transport the students back to the hostel.

Taking strong exception to the incident, the commissioner, in the order, said, "It is the responsibility of the KGBV head to bring such grievances of students to the notice of the higher authorities through appropriate channels. Failure to do so has resulted in grave mismanagement and indiscipline." The incident has raised serious concerns regarding the safety and security of students, particularly girl children, under the institution's care, the official said.