KGMOA opposes extension of working hours at Community Health Centres

Thiruvananthapuram, Dec 26 (PTI) An association of the government doctors in Kerala on Friday strongly opposed the state government's decision to extend the working hours of Community Health Centres from 9 am to 6 pm without increasing staff strength.

In a statement, the Kerala Government Medical Officers' Association (KGMOA) said the move places an unfair burden on doctors and other health workers who are already overworked.

It described the decision as impractical and unjust, taken without considering ground realities.

KGMOA pointed out that Community Health Centres function under conditions very different from Family Health Centres and have wider responsibilities.

It said existing government norms on minimum staff strength are not being followed and no new posts have been created in these centres in recent years.

The association said many Community Health Centres operate with only three doctors.

Extending OPD hours till evening would mean that, apart from the charge officer, only two doctors would have to manage the OPD till 6 pm. This could lead to situations where only one doctor is available in the OPD during peak morning hours.

"In centres that are already crowded with patients, having a single doctor in the OPD will cause dissatisfaction, conflicts and affect the quality of care," the statement said.

KGMOA demanded that the government immediately withdraw the revised order and ensure adequate human resources before taking such decisions.

It also warned that it would strongly resist any move that adds further pressure on doctors who are unable to even take their entitled leave due to heavy workload.

The statement was signed by KGMOA president Dr Sunil P K and general secretary Dr Jobin G Joseph. PTI TGB TGB ROH