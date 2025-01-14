KGMU resident doctor jumps off hostel roof in Lucknow; critical

Lucknow, Jan 14 (PTI) A first-year MD medicine resident at King George's Medical University (KGMU) attempted suicide on Tuesday by jumping off the roof of her hostel building, police said.

The critically injured student is undergoing treatment at the university's trauma centre, they added.

"The resident doctor attempted suicide by jumping off the roof of Room No. 206 in the girls' hostel. She is being treated at the critical care facility of our trauma centre," KGMU media spokesperson Dr Sudhir Singh told PTI.

"The incident occurred on Tuesday morning. The student was rushed to the trauma centre where diagnostic procedures, including a CT scan and blood tests, were conducted. Her condition is serious," he added.

A native of Kanpur, the student is pursuing her first year MD in medicine. Her parents have been informed, Singh said.

"Preliminary findings suggest that she was dissatisfied with her job, which may have prompted her to attempt suicide," a police officer said.

Police and the college administration are questioning the other hostel residents to gather more details, the officer added. PTI ZIR KIS ARI