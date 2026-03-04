Khadi a symbol of economic resilience: KVIC chief

Thane, Mar 4 (PTI) The hand-spun and hand-woven fabric khadi is a symbol of economic resilience, and every purchase directly strengthens local businesses and contributes to a self-reliant India, Khadi and Village Industries Commission CEP Roop Rashi has said.

The KVIC recorded a historic annual turnover of Rs 1.7 lakh crore in 2024-25, generating employment for 1.94 crore individuals, she told the media at the ‘Khadi Mahotsav-2026’ in Thane on Tuesday.

The event has been organised to mark 70 years of KVIC’s service.

“Khadi stands today as a symbol of economic resilience. Every purchase directly strengthens village industries and contributes to a self-reliant India,” she said.

The exhibition, featuring over 65 stalls from 15 states, will continue till March 6, said officials. PTI COR NR