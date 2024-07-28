Khadi, handloom sale rising, creating job opportunities in large numbers: PM Modi

New Delhi, Jul 28 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said Khadi Gramodyog's business has crossed Rs 1.5 lakh crore for the first time and asserted that the rising sale of Khadi and handloom were creating new job opportunities in large numbers.

In his monthly Mann Ki Baat radio broadcast, Modi said many people who would not be using Khadi products earlier now wear them with great pride.

"The Khadi Gramodyog's business has crossed Rs 1.5 lakh crore for the first time. Do you know how much sale of Khadi have gone up? Four hundred per cent. The rising sales of Khadi and handloom are creating new job opportunities in large numbers," he said.

Mostly women are associated with this industry, so they are benefitting the most, Modi added.

"You must be having different types of clothes and till now if you have not bought Khadi clothes then start buying them," the prime minister said.

With the start of the Paris Olympics, the prime minister said the games give athletes a chance to hoist the national flag at the international level. He urged people to encourage them and "cheer for Bharat".

During the broadcast, Modi interacted with Indian students who performed very well in the recently held Mathematical Olympiad.

"A few days ago, an Olympics took place in the world of mathematics also: the International Mathematics Olympiad. Indian students have performed very well in this Olympiad. Our team won four gold medals and one silver medal," Modi said.

Touching on a host of issues, The prime minister hailed the inclusion of the 'Moidams' in Assam in the UNESCO World Heritage list and said it is a matter of immense joy for every Indian.

He also recalled unveiling the tallest statue of the great Ahom warrior Lachit Borphukan, a symbol of indomitable courage and bravery.

Noting that he has often spoken about the menace of substance abuse, Modi said every family is worried that their child may get caught in the tentacles of drugs.

To help such people, the government has opened a special centre, named 'Manas', the prime minister said and described it as a big step in the fight against drug abuse.

"The government has issued a toll-free number '1933'. Anyone can call on this number to get necessary advice or information related to rehabilitation. "If anyone has any other information related to drugs, they can also share it with the Narcotics Control Bureau by calling this number. All information shared with 'Manas' is kept confidential," Modi said.

Highlighting that 70 per cent of the tiger population in the world is in India, he said this will make people proud.

In this context, Modi praised the "tiger mitras" who are trained to ensure that there is no human-tiger conflict in the territories inhabited by the majestic beasts.

Friends, along with the increase in tiger population, forest area in our country is also increasing rapidly. In that too, great success is being achieved through community efforts, he said.

"Tadoba-Andhari Tiger Reserve of Maharashtra is one of the main habitats of tigers. The local communities here, especially our brothers and sisters of the Gond and Mana tribes, have taken rapid strides towards eco-tourism. They have reduced their dependence on the forest so that the activities of tigers can increase here," the prime minister said.

With Independence Day approaching, he urged people to upload selfies with the national flag on the website harghartiranga.com, saying the campaign has caught on with every section of society. PTI ASK/KR NSD NSD