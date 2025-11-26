Khadi products become key attraction for visitors at Gita Mahotsav in Haryana

Kurukshetra, Nov 26 (PTI) Khadi garments have become a major attraction for visitors at the ongoing International Gita Mahotsav here, where artisans from across the country are showcasing their craft, officials said on Wednesday.

The Khadi stalls set up near the northern banks of the Brahmasarovar lake are witnessing heavy footfall, they said.

The state Khadi and Village Industries Board has displayed a range of products made using the textile, with a 25 per cent discount for the public and 30 per cent for government employees, according to Pramod Kumar Paliwal, District Khadi and Village Industries Officer.

The garments displayed are entirely hand-crafted from khadi fabric, he said.

Paliwal said khadi clothes are preferred by tourists due to their comfort, as they remain cool in summer and warm in winter, adding that other products, such as herbal mehndi, shampoos, and jackets, are also available.

He said the government is promoting khadi-based self-employment and providing training and financial support to youth interested in pursuing enterprises connected to the textile.

The stalls feature cotton and khadi garments, including shawls, sheets, jackets, coats, and kurta-pyjamas, along with natural incense sticks, honey, footwear, soaps, and herbal eye care products.

A special stall on solar energy has also been set up at the mahotsav, officials said.

Meanwhile, folk artistes from various states are captivating visitors at the Brahmasarovar ghats, adding vibrant colours of regional culture to the festive atmosphere, they said.

The programmes are being presented by the North Zone Cultural Centre (NZCC), Patiala.

NZCC officer Bhupender Singh said artistes have been invited from Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab, Rajasthan, Uttarakhand, Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand, and Odisha, for performances such as Puja and Ghat dances, Dhamali, Kud, Rumaal dance, Jhoomar, Malwai Giddha, Chari, Pandav dance, Gangaur, Panthi, Paika, Sambalpuri, among others.

Rajasthan's Kachchi Ghodi dance, Dheru Gatha singing, and similar traditional acts are also being showcased, he added.