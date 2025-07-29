Khadse alleges his family 'still under surveillance'; asks if there is 'yet another conspiracy'

Pune, Jul 29 (PTI) Former Maharashtra minister Eknath Khadse on Tuesday alleged that his family was "still under surveillance", and said some persons in plain clothes claiming to be police personnel were present during his press conference he held at his daughter's residence here.

The NCP (SP) leader also sought to know if "yet another conspiracy" was being hatched against him and his family.

Pune Commissioner of Police (CP) Amitesh Kumar, however, said it was a common practice of police personnel from the local intelligence branch to attend a press conference of political parties and organisations, and made it clear that there was nothing wrong in it.

In a post on X, Khadse said, "Today, I held a press conference at my daughter's residence in Pune. Journalists brought to my attention that some unknown individuals had entered his press conference. When we questioned these people, they claimed to be police personnel. As many as 10-12 people?" They made me talk to some officer named Jagdale, who admitted that he had sent these people. Who is this Jagdale? How do his people just enter my daughter's house like this? Who gave them permission? What was their motive? Who is the boss of Jagdale? We want answers for these questions," Khadse said.

He alleged that his family was under surveillance.

"Is someone planning yet another conspiracy against my family? This question troubles me. In my 35-40 years of political career, I have never seen such low-level politics," he alleged.

Talking to PTI, Pune CP Kumar said that it is a routine process, carried out by personnel from the local intelligence branch of the police station where they go and attend the press conferences of political parties and some organisations.

Pune police's Crime Branch raided a "drug party" at a studio apartment located in the upscale Kharadi area in the wee hours of Sunday, leading to the arrest of seven persons, including Khadse's son-in-law Pranjal Khewalkar, and seizure of suspected cocaine, marijuana, hookah set-ups and bottles of liquor, Khadse, in his press conference, claimed that his son-in-law had told him that he (Khewalkar) was being stalked on two to three occasions by police in plain clothes.

"He told me that he had some videos of such stalking. Once he comes out, he will elaborate on it," he said.

He added that his son-in-law was even trailed at Westin Hotel in Pune by the police in plain clothes and the same police were there during the raid.

"Police were quick enough to hold a press conference after the alleged raid. Why are they not showing the same speed in sharing information about Praful Lodha, who is involved in honey trap and rape cases...," he asked. PTI SPK NP