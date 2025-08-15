Khadse's son-in-law Khewalkar booked for clicking woman's photos, shooting videos without consent

Pune, Aug 15 (PTI) Pranjal Khewalkar, the son-in-law of former Maharashtra minister and NCP (SP) leader Eknath Khadse, was booked in Maharashtra's Pune city on Friday for allegedly photographing and shooting videos of a woman without her consent, a police official said.

Khewalkar, the husband of Khadse's daughter Rohini Khadse, is in jail after he was arrested along with others following a raid on July 27 on a flat in Kharadi area where cops claimed a "drug party" was underway.

"A woman has complained that Khewalkar clicked her photographs and shot videos without her consent. He has been booked under section 66E of Information Technology Act and section 77 of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. The case has been registered at cyber police station here," the official official said.

Speaking on the issue, Maharashtra State Women's Commission chairperson Rupali Chakankar said more cases of this nature are likely to be registered against Khewalkar, alleging that it could be the biggest "sex racket" in the state. PTI COR BNM