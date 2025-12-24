Khaire hails Shiv Sena (UBT)-MNS alliance, says its impact will be felt beyond Mumbai

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Dec 24 (PTI) Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Chandrakant Khaire on Wednesday hailed the alliance between his party and the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) for polls to the Mumbai civic body, saying its impact will be felt beyond the financial capital.

Earlier in the day, Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray and MNS president Raj Thackeray forged an alliance for the the January 15 elections to the cash-rich Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), ending a 20-year political feud.

Welcoming the alliance, Khaire distributed sweets to party workers in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar and noted the long-awaited tie-up will strengthen his party in Maharashtra.

"After a span of 20 years, Raj and Uddhav Thackeray have come together. This will definitely strengthen us in the state. This will also help in keeping a check on corrupt practices of the Mahayuti government," said the former Lok Sabha member.

"Hindutva and Marathi manoos will also get strengthened by this alliance. It was a dream of people like me to see the Thackeray cousins coming together. This dream has come true today," stated the veteran politician, who has represented Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar in the Lok Sabha multiple times in the past.

Khaire said he will request Raj and Uddhav Thackeray to visit Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar and jointly address a rally for the upcoming municipal corporation elections.

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar is among 29 municipal corporations going to polls on January 15.

"Only Thackeray brand can stand for those who are being oppressed in the state," the Shiv Sena (UBT) leader maintained.

Constituents of ruling Mahayuti -- BJP, NCP, Shiv Sena -- and Opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) -- Congress, NCP (SP) and Shiv Sena (UBT) -- have yet to finalise seat-sharing for the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation polls. PTI AW RSY