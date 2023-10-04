'Khalistan Zindabad' slogans on govt building in Dharamsala, case registered

Dharamsala: Police have launched an investigation after slogans of 'Khalistan Zindabad' were found painted on a wall of the Jal Shakti department building here, officials said on Wednesday.

Superintendent of Police, Kangra, Shalini Agnihotri said some mischievous elements spray-painted the slogans and authorities were informed about it Tuesday night.

She said a police team reached the spot and got the wall repainted.

A case has been registered and CCTV footage from the area is being scanned to ascertain who was behind the incident, Agnihotri added.

The officials said the incident was a cause for concern given that five matches of the ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 are scheduled in Dharamsala in October and teams have started arriving in the city.