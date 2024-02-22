Khalistani jibe: Jharkhand Sikh body threatens dharna in West Bengal

Jamshedpur, Feb 22 (PTI) The an apex body of the Sikh community in Jharkhand's Kolhan region on Thursday threatened to stage a dharna in West Bengal if action was not initiated against the BJP leaders who allegedly called a Sikh IPS officer on duty a 'Khalistani'.

Sikh IPS officer Jaspreet Singh has claimed that Adhikari, leader of the opposition in the West Bengal assembly, had used the term "Khalistani" against him when he was halted by the police, while en route to restive Sandeshkhali on Tuesday.

Though the BJP leader denied making any such comment, the matter escalated to a major row.

In a memorandum addressed to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee through Jharkhand's East Singhbhum district Deputy Commissioner Ananya Mittal, the Chairman of the Central Gurudwara Prabandhak Committee (CGPC), Sardar Shailendra Singh, demanded immediate action against the persons responsible for the incident.

If the demand is not met, the members of the Sikh community from Jharkhand and West Bengal will stage a dharna there for justice, Singh said.

The CGPC is the supreme body of around 35 Gurudwaras situated in the Kolhan region comprising East and West Singhbhum and Seraikela-Kharsawan district.

It condemned the incident, which has crossed all constitutional boundaries of the country, he said.

Not only the Sikhs, the entire country was ashamed of the incident, he claimed.

The CGPC Chairman demanded that West Bengal CM take stringent legal action in this regard immediately.

He also urged the Prime Minister Narendra Modi to oust such leaders from the party and initiate stringent legal action against them. PTI BS SBN SBN