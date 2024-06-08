Khalistanis burn Indian flag, celebrate Indira Gandhi's assassination in Canada

New Delhi: On the 40th anniversary of Operation Bluestar on Thursday, Khalistani extremists vandalised Indian 'tri-colour' flag celebrating assassination of former Indian PM Indira Gandhi in Canada's Vancouver.

Canada's Public Safety Minister Dominic LeBlanc, MP Arya slams Khalistani extremists over glorifying killers of fmr Indian PM Indira Gandhi.

There were about 30 protestors in front of Indian Consulate in Vancouver on June 6.

Operation Bluestar was carried out by the Army in June 1984 to flush out armed militants from the Golden Temple.