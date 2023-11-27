Khalsa Panth played pivotal role in Mughal downfall: Yogi Adityanath

Lucknow: The formation of the ‘Khalsa Panth’ played a pivotal role in the downfall of the Mughals, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said on Monday at an event to commemorate Guru Nanak’s birth anniversary here.

Adityanath said while it was an era when powerful kings and Maharajas submitted to the Mughal dominance, the Sikh gurus independently defended the nation and its faith on their own, according to an official government statement.

“The formation of the ‘Khalsa Panth’ played a pivotal role in the downfall of the Mughal Sultanate. Today, Sikhs are present all over the world, but there is no trace of the power of the Mughals. This is the path of truth and religion,”

Adityanath was quoted as saying at a ceremony organised on the occasion of the 554th 'Parkash Parv' or birth anniversary of Guru Nanak.

Sacrifices by the Sikh gurus extended beyond the ‘Khalsa Panth’ (Sikh community), serving to protect both India and the faith, he said.

Extending his wishes to the people of the state on the occasion of 'Guru Parv', Adityanath stressed “the exemplary qualities of renunciation, sacrifice, devotion, strength, and meditation demonstrated by the Sikh gurus”, which he said “serve as a model” for both the nation and the faith, the government statement said.

The chief minister underlined the global impact of Guru Nanak's teachings, stating his wisdom has not only guided India but has also reached every corner of the world, it said.

Adityanath said that there were two sides to Guru Nanak's teachings, one for spiritual practice and the other for public and national welfare.

“Through devotion, Guru Nanak Dev Ji raised his voice against the atrocities of Babar during that period. We get inspiration from Guru Nanak Dev Ji to free ourselves from casteism and regressive thinking," he said.

He lauded the sacrifices of Guru Tegh Bahadur, Guru Gobind Singh, the ‘four Sahibzadas’, and the thousands of other Sikhs who dedicated themselves to the cause of the country and religion.

Adityanath said it was his privilege to organise the ‘Sahibzada Day’ programme at the chief minister's residence in 2020, which later evolved into a national-level event in 2022.

“When we move forward with true determination they are definitely fulfilled. The voice emanating from Lucknow became a nationwide one. There was a demand for ‘Sahibzada Day’ for decades, which was fulfilled by Prime Minister Narendra Modi by deciding to celebrate December 26 as Veer Bal Diwas.

“Let us all together take inspiration from our history. Also remember those cruel and dark moments when cruelty was carried out crossing all heights of atrocities and barbarity,” he said.

“This is a humble tribute to our Sikh gurus, who inspire us to face challenges,” the chief minister said, and stressed that it is the duty of every Sikh and every Indian to strengthen the foundation laid by Guru Nanak for a prosperous nation.