Khameini's killing: J-K Police appeals people to refrain from violence, provocation

Srinagar, Mar 2 (PTI) In the wake of protests erupting in the Valley following the death of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khameini in a US-Israel joint air strike, the Jammu and Kashmir Police on Monday urged people to exercise restraint and refrain from violence and provocation.

They also warned strict legal action against instigators of violence and miscreants involved in unlawful activities.

Protests against Khameini's killing continued in the Valley for the second consecutive day on Monday.

At least 14 people -- eight protesters and six security forces personnel -- were injured in clashes as security forces used mild force to disperse protesters at a few places in the Valley.

"In view of the recent developments in the Middle-East, we respect the right of citizens to peacefully express through lawful means. However, incidents of rioting, stone-pelting, clashes and disruption of public order at some places are not acceptable," Kashmir Zone Police said on X.

Police said that violence, destruction of property and confrontation with security forces lead to injuries, loss of life, restrictions, closure of educational institutions, and hardship for families, traders, students and daily wagers.

"We appeal to all sections of the society to exercise restraint and refrain from violence and provocation," it said.

Police said they will take strict legal action against instigators of violence and miscreants involved in unlawful activities.

"Authorities remain committed to uphold the Rule of Law and protecting life and property," the police added.