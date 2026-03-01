Khamenei death: Candle march held in Chhattisgarh's Raipur; participants denounce US, Israel

Raipur, Mar 1 (PTI) Several Shia Muslims held a candle march in Chhattisgarh capital Raipur on Sunday to mourn the death of Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and denounce the US and Israel.

Khamenei was killed on Saturday in a coordinated US-Israeli airstrike on Tehran.

The march was held in Mominpara area here, where participants, including children, held posters hailing Khamenei. The group gathered at a designated spot and offered prayers while mourning his death.

Some posters carried slogans condemning US President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Speaking to reporters, Asgar Mehdi of Haidary Masjid in Mominpara said Khamenei was not just a political leader but primarily a religious guide of the Shia community and an Islamic leader.

He said Khamenei established a system of governance based on Islamic principles and truth. Khamenei consistently stood against oppression and supported people facing injustice in various countries, Mehdi added.

"Through his martyrdom, he has sent a message that we do not hide in bunkers but live among the people in the name of Islam and humanity," Mehdi said.

Earlier in the day, a group of men dressed in black kurtas raised slogans against Trump and Netanyahu in the same area. Police personnel were deployed in the area as a precautionary measure.

Visuals from the area showed Israeli and American flags, along with photographs of Trump and Netanyahu, placed on the road.

Meanwhile, when asked about reports of people, including students from Chhattisgarh, stranded in Iran and Gulf countries amid the ongoing conflict, Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Sharma said the government has records of those who have travelled abroad on visas.

"Everyone who has gone there on a visa is properly documented. We have records in Chhattisgarh, and the Centre also maintains records. The Central government is concerned about the situation, and we are adequately concerned in Chhattisgarh. If any issue arises, we will resolve it in coordination with the Centre," Sharma said. PTI TKP NSK BNM