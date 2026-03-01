Khamenei death: Shia community holds protest in MP capital Bhopal, candle march in Betul

Bhopal/Betul, Mar 1 (PTI) The Shia community in Bhopal on Sunday held a mass condolence meeting and a protest to condemn the death of Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, while a candle march was held in Betul.

A condolence meeting was held after Zohr prayers at the Ale Mohammad Shia Jama Masjid in the Karond area in Bhopal.

Addressing the gathering, Imam Bankar Hussain said Khamenei's "martyrdom" and contribution to Islam would always be remembered.

He said the departed leader had raised his voice against oppression throughout his life and carried forward the principles of the Islamic revolution.

History bears witness that the departure of an individual does not end an ideology or movement, but gives it renewed momentum, Imam Hussain said.

Another cleric, Imam Syed Azhar Hussaini, stated that Khamenei had never discriminated against people based on their sect or community.

After the meeting, more than 100 members of the community took out a protest march, raising slogans against the United States and Israel.

The candle march in Betul began from Masjid-e-Mehdi and passed through Main Chowk and Lalli Chowk before ending at Jai Stambh Chowk, where participants held a condemnation meeting, organisers said.

Addressing the gathering, cleric Sayyid Sitwat Haider Zaidi said the attack by the United States and Israel reflected cowardice. "Khamenei was not hiding in a bunker but was in his office. He was a brave man and a personality who raised the voice of truth," Zaidi said.

Zaidi said the Islamic community viewed the attack as condemnable, adding that Khamenei consistently spoke against oppression, whether in Gaza, Syria or Palestine.

"His martyrdom during the month of Ramzan is a major shock for the world. The killing amounts to an attack against all humanity," he added.

Khamenei was killed in an airstrike in Tehran on Saturday during a joint Israel-US attack on Iran. Iranian state media confirmed the same on Sunday, triggering a wave of protests and mourning around the world, including India. PTI COR LAL ARU BNM