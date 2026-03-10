Khammam police foil Kavitha’s indefinite fast; she vows to continue it in Hyderabad

Hyderabad, Mar 10 (PTI) Telangana police on Tuesday foiled the indefinite fast by Jagruti president K Kavitha at Khammam, and she is being shifted here, Jagruti sources said.

Kavitha began an indefinite fast on Monday, seeking "justice" for the oustees of a land parcel in the town.

Earlier in the day, she held a dharna in Khammam, about 200 kms from Hyderabad, in support of those who were evicted from the land by authorities last month.

“Kavitha will continue her indefinite fast at Telangana Jagruti office in Hyderabad from 9.30 am on Tuesday in support of outstees who were evicted at Velugumatla in Khammam,” a statement from Jagruti said.

Observing that the land from where the people were evicted at Velugumatla is a 'Bhoodan' (donated by others in the past) land, she demanded that the district collector should give an assurance that the oustees would be given 'pattas' for the same land.

As the protest resulted in a traffic jam, police shifted her to a police station.

Telangana Jagruthi had said in a release that she was let off by the police after giving a notice to her for taking up the protest without permission.

However, she reached Ambedkar Bhavan in Khammam on Monday night and began an indefinite fast, the release said on Monday. PTI GDK ADB