Khandu assures fund for upgradation of Rama Krishna Mission Hospital

Itanagar, Sep 24 (PTI) Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Tuesday assured funds for the upgradation of Rama Krishna Mission Hospital (RKMH) here to a 200-bed hospital.

He requested the RKM authorities to submit a detailed plan to the state government as soon as possible and said the required funds will be provided.

The CM said that Rs 62 crore has already been earmarked for this work.

"We have been able to increase our state-owned resources manifold and therefore there will be no dearth of funds for all essential infrastructure development especially in the health sector," the chief minister said.

Khandu was speaking after inaugurating a liquid medical oxygen plant, an ICU, one emergency care centre, a police chowki and a sports arena at the hospital.

He acknowledged the yeoman services of RKM Hospital and said that the state government had decided to install the LMO plant with oxygen cylinder refilling station through NHM and also to upgrade the existing emergency unit to emergency care centre through the state budget.

"COVID came as a lesson for us and we gave everything to completely overhaul our health care system. Today all district hospitals, PHCs and CHCs are being upgraded with new infrastructure, equipment, facilities and manpower," Khandu said.

He revealed that the state government has installed LMO plant with oxygen cylinder refilling facilities in seven strategic locations - Aalo, Pasighat, Ziro, Tezu, RKM Hospital Itanagar, Tawang and Yingkiong. Additionally liquid medical oxygen plant has been also installed in Khonsa and Tomo Riba Institute of Health and Medical Science (TRIHMS), near here.

Khandu said that TRIHMS has now become one of the best hospitals in the region with all modern facilities, equipment and manpower.

He also announced that in the coming years, two more medical colleges would be established in the state under PPP mode.

Khandu appreciated the Rama Krishna Mission for venturing into the state before Independence, when the state as a political unit did not even exist, to offer health and education services to the tribals of the state.

"The Rama Krishna Mission schools at Aalo and Deomali are pioneers of quality education in the state. Students from these schools are serving in various capacities across the state and the country," he said.

In response to RKMH secretary's request to inaugurate the 200-bed hospital on the occasion of the hospital's golden jubilee celebration in 2028, Khandu reminded that only four years remain till 2028 and urged the authorities to expedite the work.

"If we are to inaugurate the new hospital in 2028 we will have to work fast without compromising on quality. I have full faith in our Swamijis and I will ensure there is no dearth of funds for the project," he added.