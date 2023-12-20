Khandu attends Buddhist scholars' meet in Bodh Gaya, seeks blessings from Dalai Lama

Itanagar, Dec 20 (PTI) Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Wednesday attended the Buddhist scholars meet at Bodh Gaya in Bihar and sought the blessings of Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama.

The chief minister also invited the Dalai Lama to visit the northeastern state.

“Blessed to have received audience with His Holiness the 14th @DalaiLama today at Bodhgaya, Bihar," Khandu said on X, formerly Twitter.

The chief minister also said he was privileged to be invited by organisers of the International Sangha Forum in Bodh Gaya and to attend the historic meeting of Buddhist scholars from all around the world.

“Sought his blessings for welfare of all. Engaging discussions on compassion, peace, and humanity's welfare ensued. Invited His Holiness to visit Arunachal Pradesh,” Khandu said on the microblogging site.

During the inaugural day of the event, the attendees received invaluable teachings on 'Boddhicitta' ((awakening of mind).

“Received invaluable teachings on Bodhicitta - purging evils within us through compassion. Bodhicitta's essence lies in a kind heart willing to aid others and refrain from causing harm. Imagine being a good swimmer on a beach; helping someone drowning symbolizes this essence. An inspiring and enlightening experience,” Khandu said.

Over 2,000 monastic from the Buddhist traditions around the world have been invited to the four-day programme.

On the first three days of the conference, Buddhist scholars from different traditions will discuss the role of Buddhism in the 21st century.

On Tuesday, Khandu visited the Mahabodhi Temple and offered prayers to Lord Buddha.

“Known as the “Great Awakening Temple", it’s a UNESCO World Heritage Site where the Lord Buddha attained enlightenment. I am grateful to the Bodhgaya Temple Management Committee for their warm welcome and felicitation,” Khandu added. PTI UPL BDC