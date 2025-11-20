Khandu calls for modern cooperative movement in Arunachal

Itanagar, Nov 20 (PTI) Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Thursday called for an outcome-driven cooperative movement in the state, urging such organisations to become "engines of livelihood, self-reliance and rural prosperity".

Addressing the 72nd National Cooperative Week and the Golden Jubilee celebration of the Arunachal Pradesh State Cooperative Union (APSCU) here, he outlined a clear roadmap focused on strengthening grassroots cooperatives, unlocking rural economic potential and ensuring that the sector contributes meaningfully to the state’s development.

Khandu said the theme of this year’s celebration - Strengthening the Cooperative Movement in Arunachal Pradesh - aligns fully with the government’s vision for inclusive rural growth.

He also highlighted the slogan, 'Chalo Gaon ki aur, Hum Banayenge Sahkarita Viksit' (Let us move towards the villages; together we will build a developed cooperative system), noting that it perfectly captures the essence of the state’s mission.

“As Arunachal Pradesh State Cooperative Union (APSCU) completes 50 years, we reiterate our commitment to making the cooperative movement more effective and meaningful for Arunachal Pradesh," Khandu asserted.

He stressed that cooperatives have the potential to transform rural livelihoods.

“Our focus is clear: strengthen grassroots cooperatives, channelise their potential to boost the rural economy, and tap into the huge market opportunities,” he said.

The chief minister emphasised that the state government is now working to give the sector "a targeted, well-oriented, and planned direction" so that cooperatives can emerge as a force for economic empowerment.

"We are determined to ensure that cooperatives become engines of livelihood, self-reliance, and prosperity for our people,” he said.

Khandu also reflected on the long journey of the cooperative movement in Arunachal Pradesh, noting that it began in 1957 and gained structure and momentum with the formation of APSCU in 1969.

“Marking 50 years, the Golden Jubilee celebrates our journey of self-help, rural empowerment and the revival of grassroots cooperatives across the state,” he said.

The chief minister added that the milestone offers an opportunity to reassess the achievements and challenges within the cooperative sector and build a stronger framework for the future.

He urged APSCU and affiliated societies to adopt modern management practices, improve transparency, enhance capacities and leverage emerging opportunities in agriculture, agri-allied sectors, horticulture, rural enterprises and micro-industries.

“Cooperatives must evolve with the changing times. They should not merely exist as institutions but must deliver results, improved incomes for farmers, better market access for producers, and sustainable livelihoods for our youth,” Khandu said.

He asserted that the government remains committed to providing policy support, capacity-building initiatives, and financial facilitation to enable cooperatives to thrive.

The chief minister also emphasised that the cooperative spirit, rooted in collective effort, trust and shared growth, continues to be one of Arunachal Pradesh’s greatest strengths.

Khandu appealed to the younger generation to actively participate in cooperative initiatives, stating that their involvement is essential for building a modern, self-sustaining and opportunity-rich rural economy.