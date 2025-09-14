Khandu calls for wider use of Hindi to strengthen national unity

Itanagar, Sep 14 (PTI) Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Sunday extended greetings on the occasion of Hindi Diwas, underlining the role of the language as a unifying factor in a linguistically diverse country like India.

Hindi Diwas is observed on September 14 every year to commemorate the adoption of Hindi as one of the official languages in India.

“Arunachal Pradesh is known for its vibrant cultural heritage and diverse tribal languages. In such a context, Hindi has become a medium for us that connects different languages and cultures, making communication seamless,” Khandu said in a post in Hindi on X.

Urging citizens to adopt Hindi more actively in everyday life, the chief minister remarked, “On this Hindi Diwas, let us all pledge together to make Hindi our daily language, thereby strengthening the unity and integrity of the nation. Heartfelt wishes to all on Hindi Diwas.” Khandu said while Hindi unites people across the state and the nation, equal importance must be given to nurturing local tribal languages and traditions.

“Our diversity is our strength. Alongside Hindi, preserving and promoting our mother tongues is essential to safeguarding Arunachal’s cultural identity,” he said. PTI UPL RBT