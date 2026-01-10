Khandu calls indigenous traditions living symbol of Arunachal’s identity

Itanagar, Jan 10 (PTI) Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Saturday described indigenous traditions as a living symbol of the state’s heritage and identity while attending the golden jubilee celebration of the Sarok festival of the Aka community at Bana in Bichom district.

Calling the occasion a proud moment, Khandu in a social media post said, "Proud to celebrate 50 years of the Sarok Festival, celebrated by the Aka community at Bana, a living symbol of heritage and continuity." He described the festival as a reflection of deep-rooted traditions that connect generations through shared values and beliefs.

The chief minister said indigenous faiths across communities may differ in names and rituals, but their essence remains the same.

"Our indigenous faith traditions share a common spirit; respect for nature, ancestors, and moral balance. Names and rituals may differ, but the core beliefs remain deeply connected," he said in a post on X.

Emphasising the need to protect and promote traditional belief systems, Khandu said preserving indigenous faith is essential for safeguarding identity and passing values to future generations.

"Preserving indigenous faith means safeguarding our identity, passing values to future generations, and respecting these traditions as complete and living belief systems," he added.

Khandu said he was looking forward to engaging with local residents and reviewing development works in the area.

"Looking forward to interacting with the people and reviewing development initiatives in the area," Khandu said, reiterating the government’s commitment to inclusive development while respecting cultural heritage.

The chief minister was accompanied by state Home Minister Mama Natung and MLA Mohesh Chai. PTI UPL UPL MNB