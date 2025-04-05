Khandu credits Himanta with bringing peace to Northeast

Itanagar, Apr 5 (PTI) Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Saturday credited his Assam counterpart Himanta Biswa Sarma with bringing peace to the Northeast.

Khandu thanked Sarma for attending the Mopin festival of the Galo tribe at Aalo in West Siang district.

Addressing the gathering, Khandu hailed Sarma as a "dynamic leader of the Northeast and a prominent figure in the political scenario of the country".

"Since Modiji became the prime minister and Himantaji became the chief minister of Assam, the entire Northeast has witnessed a complete change in governance and pace of development. Assam, as a state, plays a significant role in the region. Whatever happens in Assam, impacts us all," a CMO statement quoted Khandu as saying.

Khandu credited Himanta with bringing peace to the region, which, he said, is the only way to development.

"Insurgency, which affected Assam for decades and impacted Arunachal Pradesh which shares a long inter-state boundary with Assam, is almost finished now due to Sarma's efforts and blessings of the prime minister and the Union home minister," he said.

"With insurgency gone, we are all witness to the tremendous developmental work underway not only in Assam but also in other northeastern states," Khandu said.

He said that 'Advantage Assam' initiative of the Himanta government will be a game-changer for the region.

"As Assam is being portrayed as an investment hub, other states of the Northeast will also benefit as investors would like to expand their businesses in the region," Khandu said.

He asserted that the historic 'Namsai Declaration' of July 15, 2022 to resolve the decades-old inter-state boundary dispute between Assam and Arunachal Pradesh could be possible only due to the proactive role of Sarma.

"With Himantaji's cooperation, almost all boundary issues have been resolved except for a few pockets, where committees from both the states will revisit. We are optimistic that these too will be resolved soon," Khandu said.

Khandu also announced an amount of Rs 15 crore for the construction of a daily market shed and Rs 10 crore for a multi-storey parking lot at Aalo, headquarters of West Siang district.

Sarma, in his speech, emphasised the importance of preserving indigenous culture amidst modernisation, advocating for a balance between embracing modernity and honouring tradition.

Wishing people on Mopin festival, on behalf of the people of Assam, he hoped that the vibrant festival would bring peace, prosperity and happiness to all.

Sarma praised the Galos for preserving and promoting their rich cultural heritage and tradition, inherited from their ancestors.

He highlighted the continuing presence of indigenous culture in Arunachal Pradesh, exemplifying how age-old traditions persist in contemporary society.

Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council chief executive member (CEM) Dr Tuliram Ronghang accompanied Sarma to join the Mopin celebrations in Aalo.

Mopin, one of the most popular festivals of Arunachal Pradesh, is an agricultural festival celebrated for a good harvest, peace and prosperity by the Galo tribe in West Siang, Leparada, Lower Siang, East Siang and Upper Subansiri districts, and other Galo-inhabited areas. PTI CORR ACD